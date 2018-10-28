Twitter Reacts To Anthony Smith’s Shocking Win At UFC Moncton

UFC Fight Night 138 returned to Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada last night (Sat. October 27, 2018).

In the main event, Anthony Smith pulled off a great submission victory over Volkan Oezdemir. The first few rounds of the contest were amazing, as both men landed heavy shots and showed dominance on the ground.

However, once Smith landed a takedown in the third round, he immediately took dominant position. After taking Volkan’s back, Smith was able to fight his way into a tight rear-naked choke, forcing “No Time” to tap out. It was a big win for Smith, who asked UFC President Dana White for a title opportunity next.

Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted on Twitter here below:

It was OK https://t.co/lxGvqC5Pf0 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 28, 2018

Pretty impressive night of fights — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 28, 2018

I thought I heard Smith’s corner say they didn’t wanna be on the ground? Or am I bugging?? Bc that’s where it was easy for him #UFCMoncton — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) October 28, 2018

Smith by 3rd round sub! — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) October 28, 2018

What a win for Anthony Smith in Moncton. Weathered the early storm by Volkan Oezdemir for two rounds. You got the sense he wasn't worried about losing early rounds on the scorecards, confident he'd get his opportunity. It came in the third, RNC. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 28, 2018

What a performance by @lionheartsmith — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) October 28, 2018

Wow that was an awesome fight #UFCMocton — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) October 28, 2018

Put the Light Heavyweight Division on notice! @lionheartsmith gets his third win in a row, this time by submission. pic.twitter.com/bmhaF58tq0 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) October 28, 2018