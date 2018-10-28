Twitter Reacts To Anthony Smith’s Shocking Win At UFC Moncton

Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night 138 returned to Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada last night (Sat. October 27, 2018).

In the main event, Anthony Smith pulled off a great submission victory over Volkan Oezdemir. The first few rounds of the contest were amazing, as both men landed heavy shots and showed dominance on the ground.

However, once Smith landed a takedown in the third round, he immediately took dominant position. After taking Volkan’s back, Smith was able to fight his way into a tight rear-naked choke, forcing “No Time” to tap out. It was a big win for Smith, who asked UFC President Dana White for a title opportunity next.

Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted on Twitter here below:

