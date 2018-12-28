Jon Jones No Longer Concerned About Pesky ‘Asterisk’

Jon Jones no longer cares if fans think he is a clean fighter and he stopped caring about that pesky ‘asterisk’ too.

Jones will rematch Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of this weekends (Dec. 29, 2018) UFC 232. Unfortunately, its another “Bones” Jones fight week spent talking about a failed drug test.

A Dec. 9 drug test administered by the United States Anti Doping Agency (USADA) yielded an “atypical” finding in Jones’ sample. The test revealed a trace amount of turinabol – the same substance found in his system in 2017.

Due to the situation the Nevada State Athletic Commision could not grant Jones a license to compete. However, the California State Athletic Commison did, and thats why UFC 232 will now be at the Forum in Inglewood, Ca.

Jones has maintained his innocence from day one but fans have seemingly gone tired of the excuses. Regardless “Bones” Jones steadfastly declared his innocence at the UFC 232 pre-fight press conference and it appears he stopped caring about some other things as well.

(via MMAFighting.com’s Twitter account):

“I was afraid of an asterisk next to my career when I was uneducated. As I’m learning what this really is, I’m mad that it was even mentioned. I mean it’s invisible. You can’t take a picogram. … I know what I’ve done. After beating Gustafsson, I’ll be right be on track as being one of the all-time greats. I believe that in my heart no matter who believes in me or not.”

