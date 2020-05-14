Jon Jones Mocks Anthony Smith Following UFC Jacksonville Defeat To Glover Teixeira

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones wasn’t going to miss an opportunity to mock Anthony Smith when he’s down.

Smith suffered a fifth-round TKO defeat to Glover Teixeira in the UFC Jacksonville headliner on Saturday night. “Lionheart” was notably dominated throughout the fight as he barely survived until the referee stopped the contest in the final round.

Jones — who already defeated both fighters — was keeping a close eye on the bout as he took to social media to give his live reactions.

“Anthony Smith talking about outlasting me to become a world champion, Negro please 😩”

“Man Uncle Glover ain’t playing tonight”

“Was starting to wonder if Anthony was going to last until the championship rounds. Glad he answered the bell”

Jones — who recently went back-and-forth with Smith last month following the latter’s home invasion — then decided to mock him further.

“It seems like almost everyone who trash talk me during their fight week ends up losing. These boys thinking about being the champ instead of focusing on what it takes to get there.”

“Bones” went a step further and referenced that incident before deleting the tweet.

Jones did find time to poke fun at himself too, especially as Teixeira, 40, was able to finish a fighter that he couldn’t.

“Lol you just shut me up for the night 🥺”

In the end, it’s all fun and games for Jones.

“Haha it’s just rough entertainment at the end of the day. We are all always talking crap to each other and teasing each other. Pretty sure most these guys have tough skin, I know my skins become like an armadillo since joining the Ufc.”

It remains to be seen if Smith will agree with Jones on that count.

What do you make of Jones’ tweets?