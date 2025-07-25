In a sit-down with Laura Sanko, notable British MMA pundit Adam Catterall discusses the current Jon Jones situation. As the former champion has recently come out of retirement and wants to fight on the potential UFC White House card, Adam Catterall had a bit to say about Jon Jones’ jeopardized legacy, calling it into question.

“For me, greatness is the guys that take on the best challenges—win, lose, or draw. They give it their all. And I would’ve just loved to have seen him have a go at Tom… He didn’t have to beat Tom for me to remain as whatever he is. Have a go.” “It could have been a beautiful passing of the torch—even a loss, even a god forbid knockout for Jon Jones. I think that Jon could not live with the idea of that highlight being played over and over if it happened that way. And that’s a shame.”

Adam Catterall and Jon Jones have had spats in the past, with Jones snubbing Catterall due to him being British, and anticipating him asking questions that would have involved the then-interim champion Tom Aspinall. This may or may not have influenced the words of the British TV and radio sports icon.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: Jon Jones poses on stage during the UFC 309 ceremonial weigh-in at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Jon Jones’ legacy may be tarnished forever.

With Catterall putting into question Jones’ willingness to face the best, and especially in retrospect, as Jones infamously refused to have any sort of disadvantage against anyone, his legacy is being called into question. With his biggest rival, Daniel Cormier, being much older, shorter, and having a nearly 12-inch reach disadvantage, hindsight is readily used to question the legacy of the former two-division champion. This may be one of the final nails in Jones’ coffin.