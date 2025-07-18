Jon Jones Legacy Might Get Wrecked If He Tries to Box, According To World Champion Boxer

ByCristian Alvarez
Amir Khan

Former world boxing champion Amir Khan believes that Jon Jones would ruin his legacy if he transitioned from MMA to boxing. The former world champion had high praise for Jones but urged the MMA great to stay in his own combat sport for the sake of his legacy. In an interview with Genting Casino, Kahn had this to say:

“There’s no one touching him, honestly, one of the best, and put him in a room with anyone. He’s knocking them out. He’s cleaning him out. He’s very dangerous.

“He’s one guy you don’t want to meet in a backstreet, no matter who you are, even if it’s like a Mike Tyson, but he’s not going to be the same animal in the boxing ring.

When asked about a potential transition to boxing for Jon Jones, Amir Khan definitively shut down the idea.

“He’s gonna make himself stupid. I don’t think he ever needs to do that, because he’s only going to mess his own legacy up.”

Jon Jones likely won’t move on to boxing, thankfully.

The ego that a man like Jon Jones tends to have has led to some of his most intense moments. As Jon Jones infamously refuses to let anyone have any advantage over him, due to fear of losing. Therefore, the idea of Jones switching to a sport that requires him to utilize his weakest skill set, boxing, seems very unlikely for the MMA great.

