Photos – Jon Jones lands custom shorts for UFC 309 title fight with Stipe Miocic

Slated to make his return to action next week at UFC 309, heavyweight champion, Jon Jones is the latest fighter under the banner of the promotion to land himself a pair of custom fight shorts — emblazoned with a red and black-colored design, as well as a white cross.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight gold holder and the current heavyweight champion, is slated to make his return to the Octagon for the first time since March of last year, where he landed the vacant heavyweight crown in his divisional debut.

Sidelined through a pectoral tendon injury suffered last November, Rochester native, Jon Jones most recently headlined UFC 286 in a vacant title affair with former interim titleholder, Ciryl Gane, stopping the French contender with a stunning opening round guillotine choke submission win.

Jon Jones set to sport custom shorts for UFC 309 title fight

Returning next weekend at Madison Square Garden, Jon Jones is set to headline UFC 309 in a showdown with former two-time heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic, in a rescheduled title offing.

Image via: Getty

And following in the recent footsteps of unbeaten featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria to land his own pair of custom fight shorts ahead of his title fight with ex-champion, Max Holloway, heavyweight titleholder, Jones will sport a pair of red and black-colored custom shorts for his fight with Miocic — with a white cross emblazoned on them to boot, as well as Bible verse, Philippines 4:13.

Once more admitting he would likely skirt a title unification fight with Tom Aspinall should he defeat Miocic next weekend, Jones has, however, welcomed the chance to take on former two-division gold holder, Alex Pereira in a massive “legacy” pairing.

“If there were to be a fight of a guy that’s still on our UFC roster that would be not only financially worth it, but legacy worth it, it would be Alex Pereira,” Jon Jones said during an interview with Kevin Iole. “We’re both 37 years old. Right now, I weigh about 235. I’m an incredibly light heavyweight. I think Pereira walks around at 240. I think that fight would go much farther on my legacy than a young man who’s cool today, and may be gone tomorrow.

“I remember a time when the whole world thought Johnny Walker was going to be the guy to beat me. No disrespect to Johnny Walker, but we all seen how his career has played out. I’ve just been here too long to get all excited about someone who is hot today. I’m here for legacy. I’ve been gambling way too long just to take random fights.”