Daniel Cormier Sees a Path for Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou with ‘Sharpest Businessman’ Dana White

Daniel Cormier still believes that Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou is possible.

For years, the UFC attempted to bring together two of MMA’s stars on the world’s biggest platform. Unfortunately, the two parties couldn’t come together, prompting Dana White and Co. to release Ngannou and wash their hands of the entire situation.

Now with Ngannou’s successful PFL debut against Renan Ferreira in the books, fight fans are once again resisting one of MMA’s biggest what-ifs.

White has made it clear over the last several weeks that he does not like Ngannou and has absolutely no desire to work with the Cameroonian ever again. However, ‘DC’ thinks if the financials favor it, White could be compelled to team up with Ngannou and the PFL to bring what would undoubtedly be the biggest heavyweight fight of all time.

“Dana does not like Francis, that is a massive problem,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “Massive problem. But hell, when in the world do you put that over business. I don’t know that he will, he’s one of the smartest, sharpest businessman you’ve ever met. If the dollars make sense, the fight could potentially happen. “If Francis is to be believed, and Francis has had these conversations, we’re now entering a world where multiple partnerships already established in this realm. ESPN UFC, ESPN PFL, Riyadh Season UFC. Ladies and gentleman, maybe, just maybe, we get that fight” (h/t MMA News).

Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou Would Benefit Dana White’s Competitors More Than Himself

Unfortunately, the chances of Dana White choosing to work with a fighter and an organization he’s lambasted on multiple occasions are pretty slim. Aside from his personal thoughts on Ngannou and PFL co-founder Donn Davis, the reality is that the UFC simply doesn’t need Jones vs. Ngannou.

The UFC is generating record reviews despite having very few major stars in the organization. Could the UFC make a big bash of cash by working with the PFL to put Ngannou vs. Jones together? Sure, but does the UFC need it? Absolutely not. Truth be told, the co-promotion would benefit the PFL more than anyone else and Dana White definitely isn’t in the business of giving his competition — no matter how far behind — a boost.