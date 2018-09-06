Jon Jones Inks New Supplement Sponsorship

Jon Jones inks new sponsorship with a supplement company even though he is on the sidelines due to a failed drug test. However, you can’t blame him for getting that cash flow back. Just when you think Jones is out of the spotlight, he brings himself back to glory.

Jon Jones Inks

The former UFC light heavyweight champion would be thought as a bad endorsement for a supplement company right now. You could even make the argument that it would be a PR problem for any company. Welp, obviously, that is not the mindset for GAT Sport as they decided to give Jones his endorsement back.

Yeah, that’s right, they are getting back into business with him even though they previously distanced itself from Jones. This went down due to his UFC 200 drug test failure in July 2016.

“He’s Back! We are pumped to announce the RETURN of the KING @jonnybones to #TeamGAT 👊💪 #CompeteHarder #GATSport #JonJones #UFC.”

GAT Sport vice president Mark Post told USA Today Sports in a July 2016 interview that Jones uses from their product is banned as they do extensive testing.

“Nothing Jon is using from GAT contains anything that is banned. We do extensive third-party testing and we know he has been tested (with no positives for performance-enhancing drugs) several times. Everything has come up clear. We have no idea what has changed in what he has taken over the last month. We don’t live with Jon, and don’t even know what the banned substance is.”

His Story

Jones failed an in-competition drug test for Turinabol at UFC 214 after he beat Daniel Cormier by third-round TKO. This fight took place in the main event in July of 2017 in Anaheim, California.

Back in February, it was revealed that the CSAC revoked Jones’ MMA license and fined him $205,000. Many considered that this hearing that would determine Jones’ fate as a result of this drug test. Now, he’s waiting to hear the decision made by USADA.