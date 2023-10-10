Ahead of his undisputed heavyweight championship title fight with Stipe Miocic later this year, incumbent divisional best, Jon Jones has claimed he will have a “hard time sleeping” ahead of the bout, having been “humbled” by decorated grappler, Gordon Ryan during their recent grappling practice ahead of UFC 295.



Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight titleholder under the banner of the promotion, returned to the Octagon triumphantly following a three-year-plus lay-off back in March, submitting Ciryl Gane to clinch the vacant heavyweight crown with a stunning opening round guillotine choke submission win.

And slated to return to the Octagon next month in the main event of UFC 295 in November at Madison Square Garden, Jones takes on the returning former two-time champion, Miocic, in a highly-anticipated championship battle.

Jon Jones details training camp with Gordon Ryan ahead of UFC 295

Releasing footage of himself training alongside Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Ryan for his potential final ever mixed martial arts camp ahead of a potential and rumored retirement from combat sports, UFC star, Jones admits the New Jersey grappling ace most definitely gave him sleepless nights.

“My boy, Gordon Ryan served me up a large hot piece of humble pie tonight,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account. “It was exactly what I was looking for, at the same time my emotions are all messed up. Going to have a hard time sleeping tonight, expect singing videos at 2 am.”

Sidelined since 2021, Ohio veteran, Miocic has yet to return to the Octagon since he suffered a thunderous second round KO loss to former promotional champion, Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC 260 in the pair’s championship rematch clash.

Miocic has also vowed to show Jones what real power at the heavyweight limit feels like, after former interim titleholder, Gane failed to mount any real offense against the Endicott native.

