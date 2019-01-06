Jon Jones Has Date For NSAC Hearing Set

Jon Jones has a date to go in front of members of the NSAC (Nevada State Athletic Commission). The UFC light heavyweight champion is expected to make his next title defense against rising prospect Anthony Smith. UFC President Dana White broke the news late Saturday night about this main event fight at the UFC 235 PPV.

Save The Date

Brett Okamoto of ESPN is reporting that Jones is slated to have his hearing with the NSAC on January 29th. Obviously, this championship bout will not be official until after the results of that hearing.

“Later this month, Jon Jones will file an application for licensure with the commission in order to compete at UFC 235,” White said to TMZ Sports. “Provided that license is granted. Jones will be defending his light heavyweight title against Anthony Smith in a five-round main event.”

It all stems back to his situation before his latest fight. The UFC 232 event was moved from Las Vegas to Southern California after it was revealed one of Jones’ test from last month was found to have an ‘atypical finding.’ It led to the NSAC not licensing him.

The UFC 235 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here is the updated card for this show.

Light Heavyweight Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith

Welterweight: Robbie Lawler vs. Ben Askren

Women’s Bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Aspen Ladd

Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov

Welterweight: Diego Sanchez vs. Mickey Gall

Light Heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Misha Cirkunov

Women’s Strawweight: Tecia Torres vs. Weili Zhang

