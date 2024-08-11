Jon Jones’ grappling with Gordon Ryan sparks fan reaction: ‘Aspinall’s next?’

Despite all but confirming plans to retire from combat sports this year ahead of his expected UFC 309 return, Jon Jones has been tipped to likely end his own talk with a unification championship fight with Tom Aspinall – particularly with footage emerging of his training with grappling superstar, Gordon Ryan.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight titleholder and a current heavyweight champion, is all but signed to make his return from a year-plus hiatus at UFC 309 in November, topping the Madison Square Garden card in a matchup with former two-time best, Stipe Miocic.

Furthermore, the Rochester native has been heavily linked with a title unification pairing against current interim champion, Aspinall – with the Atherton finisher avenging his sole Octagon loss at UFC 304 with a blistering knockout of perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes.

However, this week, Jones all but confirmed plans to retire following his fight with Miocic in a first outing in his homestate, claiming he was “winning” at life given the fact he would be retired at just 37 years of age.

Fun fact, after this year, Jon Jones will never have to work again,” Jon Jones posted in response to a comment on his official Instagram account. “Retired at age 37. Winning.”

Jon Jones again linked with Tom Aspinall showdown

However, across social media, amid the release of footage of Jones grappling with renowned grappling star, Ryan ahead of his expected November return, speculation has been rife amongst fans how the veteran will take on Aspinall after all.

“And people act like he (Jon Jones) won’t do this to (Tom) Aspinall in a f*ckin’ heartbeat,” A user on X posted.

Jones would beat Aspinall easily. Respect the GOAT — Wiz- Bmp_discord (@DeWizard7) August 9, 2024

“Jones would beat Aspinall easily,” Another user posted. “Respect the GOAT.”

In his most recent trip to the Octagon, Jones landed the vacant heavyweight championship with a stunning first round guillotine choke win over former interim titleholder, Ciryl Gane back in March of last year.

Do you think Jon Jones will fight Tom Aspinall in the future?