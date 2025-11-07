UFC Great Jon Jones Explains How Georges St-Pierre “Completely changed my life and my psychology”​

UFC veteran Jon Jones has explained how UFC legend Georges St-Pierre helped him change his approach to mixed martial arts.

For the longest time, Jon Jones has been the subject of great criticism in the world of mixed martial arts. Whether it be some of his actions outside of the cage, his drug test failures, or his apparent ducking of Tom Aspinall, he has done a lot to talk people out of including him in the GOAT conversation. Alas, he’s still a relevant figure in the sport, which is why we are discussing him in 2025 as a potential headliner for next year’s UFC White House event.

Of course, Jon Jones’ accomplishments have been well documented, as have his controversies. When you talk about the ‘greatest of all time’ debate he is still one of the featured names, with some of the other key examples being Georges St-Pierre, Demetrious Johnson, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Anderson Silva.

In a recent interview, Jon Jones praised Georges St-Pierre for helping to show him how to approach superstardom and his position at the top of the company.

Jon Jones praises Georges St-Pierre

“I really enjoyed the way Georges St-Pierre conducted himself—the professionalism, the size of his team, how every member of his group was vital, the way he wore suits to the UFC. He was one of the first fighters to do that. I wanted to model my career after him, and that’s why I met Greg Jackson, who was one of GSP’s coaches at the time. That guy completely changed my life and my psychology.”

Whether or not Jones actually manages to main event the UFC White House card remains to be seen, especially given the bad blood that seems to exist between him and Dana White. Either way, though, it says a lot that even someone like Jon is able to take a step back and praise what GSP has done for the sport.

St-Pierre is the definition of a true martial artist, and you would have to think that a lot of fans would have him at the top of their GOAT list.