Jon Jones believes Francis Ngannou is to blame for failed super-fight

Jon Jones says Francis Ngannou is the reason their super-fight didn’t happen.

During a recent interview with RMC Sport, Jones spoke about why he thought a heavyweight title fight with Ngannou didn’t get scheduled. He believes “The Predator” wasn’t confident in himself.

“I don’t think I deserve any criticism,” Jones said. “I’m here. Francis had the opportunity to face me and he opted out of the opportunity. If anyone should be criticized, it’s Francis Ngannou. If I’m correct, he was offered the biggest contract in heavyweight history. He had the opportunity to be a guy to dethrone me. He didn’t believe in himself. Francis didn’t believe in himself. He wasn’t willing to gamble on himself.”

Jon Jones Believes Fans Would’ve “Loved” to See Him Fight Francis Ngannou

The 35-year-old shared his disappointment with the failed matchup and thinks it would’ve been a scrap that fight fans would’ve enjoyed. Nonetheless, he didn’t count out an eventual matchup with Ngannou sometime in the future.

“I felt bad for the fans. I know that would have been a massive fight for the fans,” Jones said. “People from all around the world would have loved to see that event. And I’m not counting it out – I could see Francis going and fighting in boxing and doing whatever he’s going to do. I think he’s always going to be welcome back to the UFC. That’s always going to be a big, big fight, and I’ll be ready for him.” [h/t Yahoo Sports]

Jones is scheduled to make his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane on March 4 at UFC 285. He will try to become the latest fighter to capture world titles in two different weight divisions.