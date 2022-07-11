Jon Jones flaunted his new strength at heavyweight with a massive deadlift.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has remained on the sidelines since his last outing against Dominick Reyes in Feb 2020. Jones chose to embark on a new adventure by moving up a weight class to heavyweight. Having been out of competition for more than two years, he might have to wait a little longer to get a fight booked.

Jon Jones flaunts heavyweight strength with a giant deadlift

In a recent video uploaded to Reddit, Jon Jones can be seen exhibiting his newfound strength at heavyweight by deadlifting an enormous 585 lbs.

Previously, Jones’ sparring partner, Yorgan De Castro, had reported that “Bones” bulked up to the colossal 265 lb limit, a far cry from his early days of competing at light heavyweight. If De Castro’s claims are true, the majority of that mass would be muscle tissue given he’s deadlifting over twice his weight.

Jones’ move up to heavyweight

When Jones announced his decision to challenge for the title of the ‘baddest man on the planet’, there were doubts whether the traditional 205 lbs athlete could hold his own against the giants at heavyweight. Arguably even the greatest mixed martial artist of all-time in the UFC would be at a significant disadvantage against the bigger guys but considering the size and strength he’s managed to gain in his time off, he might be ready to make the move.

“Bones” was eyeing a bout with the current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, with his second choice being the former and most significant to ever do it in the division, Stipe Miocic.

Both of those choices would not be recommended for anyone’s debut in the weight class. The 34-year-old had recently expressed his preference for Miocic online and had teased a contest with him, potentially by the end of the year.

