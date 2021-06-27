Jon Jones was first in line to congratulate Fedor Emelianenko after it was revealed he will return to the Bellator cage on October 23.

‘The Russian Emperor’ hasn’t competed in MMA since knocking out Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson in December 2019.

On Friday, it was announced that he will compete once again and will have the pleasure of doing so in front of his compatriots as Bellator heads to Russia for the first time in its history. The even headlined by Emelianenko will take place in Moscow, Russia, at the VTB Arena later this year.

After the official announcement at a press conference, Emelianenko got a facetime call from another man at the top of MMA’s GOAT debate – Jon Jones who was keen to congratulate the Russian legend – check it out.

Real recognize real 👊 🐐@JonnyBones FaceTimed Fedor Emelianenko to congratulate the GOAT on his upcoming return to the Bellator cage, October 23 in Moscow. 🇷🇺 #Bellator261 #MMA pic.twitter.com/joSMaIyauP — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) June 26, 2021

Jones was a dominant UFC champion at light-heavyweight until he relinquished his title last year. ‘Bones’ announced his intention to compete at heavyweight and has been bulking up ever since. However, an ongoing financial dispute with the UFC has brought his career to a standstill. Jones insists he’s in no rush to return to the Octagon, but fans are hoping we’ll see him competing at heavyweight sooner rather than later.

Do you think Jon Jones will join Fedor Emelianenko in the heavyweight ranks in 2021?