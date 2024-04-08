Police: UFC star Jon Jones claims drug-Testing agent ‘Fabricated a story’ amid use of expletive language

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones denied he was ever arrested and now the police have given an update to the story.

On Sunday, NBC News reported that Jones was arrested, which wasn’t the case. Representatives from Bernalillo County in New Mexico as well as the Albuquerque Police confirmed to MMA Fighting that Jon Jones was never arrested or ever taken into custody.

The police also issued an updated version of the report initially filed by the drug-testing agent seeking to press charges against Jones over the alleged incident. The police spoke to Jones and the heavyweight champion claims that he ‘was bothered a little because he had been hungover from the night before.’ He also says he read what the drug-testing agent gave to the UFC, which he says was not true, and called the agent a ‘liar.’ Jones also stated that “he never made any threats of harming anyone or killing them.”

In the report, the drug-testing agent says Jones told her: “why you f****** people come so early, do you know what happens to people who come to my house … they end up dead.”

Currently, there are no official charges showing against Jones in the online records available for Bernalillo County in New Mexico.

Jon Jones took to social media on Sunday afternoon to confirm he had never been arrested.

Jones also says he’s disappointed with the fake report as he says he was at his daughter’s volleyball tournament.

I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating this morning . I woke up to false reports that I had been arrested . I have not been arrested. In fact, I am currently in Texas with my daughters at a volleyball tournament.



“Hello everyone, I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating this morning . I woke up to false reports that I had been arrested. I have not been arrested. In fact, I am currently in Texas with my daughters at a volleyball tournament. I must admit, it’s disappointing to have to clarify these things again , but I understand that I may be an easy target given some of my past issues. it’s important to set the record straight and make sure the truth is told . I was recently visited by testers while I was celebrating a birthday and taking a nap,” Jones wrote.

“Upon waking up, I was caught off guard by the unprofessionalism and protocol by one of the testers which caused frustration leading me to use some profanity I regret. However, I want to emphasize that at no point did I threaten , get in anyone’s face , raise my voice to anyone or engage in any form of assault. It’s unfortunate that false news has been spread without proper fact-checking. I want to assure you that I will vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations. The truth is, the incident simply did not occur,” Jones added.

Jon Jones currently does not have a fight booked but he has been adamant he will be defending his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title next time out.