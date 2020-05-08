Jon Jones Donates 100,000 Meals To Families In New Mexico

Spread the word!













UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones has generously made a donation to The Food Depot that will provide 100,000 meals for families in Northern New Mexico.

Taking to twitter The Food Depot shared their thanks.

We are so grateful for the support of New Mexico's own @ufc champion Jon Jones. @JonnyBones made a donation today that will provide 100,000 meals for families in northern New Mexico! #COVID19Response #FeedNNM #ManyThanks #NewMexicoTrue pic.twitter.com/yXV3H8DsUM — The Food Depot (@TheFoodDepot) May 7, 2020

“We are so grateful for the support of New Mexico’s own @ufc champion Jon Jones. @JonnyBones made a donation today that will provide 100,000 meals for families in northern New Mexico”.

While Jones has had a history of these kinds of gestures before, most recently donating approximately $20,000 worth of winter coats to the homeless people in Albuquerque, It has been his slip-ups with the law that have been making the headlines.

Most recently Jones was arrested for aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm among other things in March.

After this latest offence many fighters called for Jones to face punishment within the UFC for his actions calling for the champion to be stripped of his title.

Speaking to Brazilian publication Combate, UFC president Dana White shared that he would not be penalizing Jones for the incident.

“We haven’t spoken (since prison), but I hope he’ll fight later this year, for my part there will be no penalty” (Translated via Google Translate).

As for Jones’s next opponent, there is no certain answer. Most recently Jones defending his title against previously undefeated Dominick Reyes resulting in a very close fight that had Jones slightly edging Reyes on the judge’s scoreboards.

Reyes immediately called for a rematch which Jones seemed uninterested in setting his sights on rising title contender Jan Blachowicz, standing cage side as the Polish fighter defeated Corey Anderson via first-round knockout.

The bout between Blachowicz and Anderson was seen by many to be the number one contender match with the winner projected to receive the next title fight against Jones.

Who do you think Jones will face next?