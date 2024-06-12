Jon Jones hits back at Dominick Reyes amid jibe at legacy: ‘What a claim to fame, you almost beat me’

Jon Jones has hit back at former light heavyweight championship challenger, Dominick Reyes after the Californian claimed that despite his much-scrutinized legacy, he will have to know he should have lost to him back in 2020 in the pair’s title showdown.

Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight champion and a current heavyweight gold holder, took on Hesperia native, Reyes four years ago at UFC 247, successfully defending his light heavyweight crown in a controversial unanimous decision win over the then-undefeated contender in Texas.

And himself snapping a winless run of four straight fights since his defeat to Jones over the course of last weekend, Reyes was heralded for his first round win over Dustin Jacoby, stopping the contender with an impressive opening round knockout win.

Offering his thoughts on Jones’ legacy and much-discussed potential title unification fight with Tom Aspinall, Reyes claimed that the former will have to live with the fact he should have lost to him back in 2020.

“He (Jon Jones) doesn’t see Tom (Aspinall) or Curtis (Blaydes) as a long-standing champion,” Dominick Reyes said whilst discussing Jon Jones’ legacy. “And he sees them as ‘right now’. And he’s not worried about right now, he’s worried about forever.”

“But forever, he will also know that he lost to me, but maybe we could figure that out one day,” Dominick Reyes explained. “Oh yeah, it’s not a belief [that I beat him], it’s a fact – there’s a difference.”

Jon Jones hits back at Dominick Reyes

Responding to Reyes’ comments, Rochester veteran, Jones questioned the former’s claim to fame – given the fact he still lost a decision despite the controversy regarding the judging outcome.

“What a claim to fame, almost beat Jon Jones,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account, in reference to Dominick Reyes. “Got full of myself and literally couldn’t win another fight.”

