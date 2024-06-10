Dominick Reyes pokes fun at Jon Jones’ legacy after UFC Louisville win: ‘Forever he will know that he lost to me’

ByRoss Markey
Dominick Reyes pokes fun at Jon Jones' legacy after UFC Louisville forever he will know that he lost to me

Snapping a four-year run without a victory over the course of last weekend in his UFC Louisville knockout win, former light heavyweight championship challenger, Dominick Reyes has poked fun at the ongoing conversation regarding the legacy of Jon Jones – claiming he should have beaten the heavyweight king back in 2020. 

Reyes, the current number fifteen ranked light heavyweight challenger, returned over the course of last weekend in Kentucky in the co-main event of UFC Louisville, landing a blistering first round knockout win over Dustin Jacoby in the pair’s clash.

Dominick Reyes scores his first win in four years, KO's Dustin Jacoby in round one - UFC Louisville Highlights

The win came as Hesperia native, Reyes’ first since 2019 knockout win over former middleweight kingpin Chris Weidman in the main event of UFC Fight Night Boston.

READ MORE:  Alex Pereira calls for title fight return at UFC 305 in August: 'Fighting in Perth would be fantastic'

In the time since, Reyes had suffered a slew of four consecutive losses – three of which in vicious knockout defeats to Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka, and Ryan Spann.

Dominick Reyes reveals blood clots stopped UFC return I'm lucky to be alive right now

Challenging former pound-for-pound number one, Jones for light heavyweight spoils at UFC 247, Reyes pushed the Rochester native to his absolute limit over the course of five rounds – suffering a close, hugely-debated unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) defeat to the current heavyweight gold holder.

Dominick Reyes pokes fun at Jon Jones’ legacy after UFC Louisville

And amid the ongoing discussion regarding the status of Jones’ legacy should he avoid a title unification clash with current interim gold holder, Tom Aspinall, Reyes joked that the former should always remember that he should have lost his title against him four years ago.

READ MORE:  Tawanchai retains featherweight Muay Thai title with majority decision over Jo Nattawut - ONE 167 Highlights
Jon Jones leaks UFC 309 title fight with Stipe Miocic in November here I come baby
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“He (Jon Jones) doesn’t see Tom (Aspinall) or Curtis (Blaydes) as a long-standing champion,” Dominick Reyes told MMA Fighting whilst discussing Jon Jones’ legacy. “And he sees them as ‘right now’. And he’s not worried about right now, he’s worried about forever.”

“But forever, he will also know that he lost to me, but maybe we could figure that out one day,” Dominick Reyes explained. “Oh yeah, it’s not a belief [that I beat him], it’s a fact – there’s a difference.” 

READ MORE:  Michael Chandler remains cryptic amid uncertainty on UFC 303: 'When you encounter resistance, go right through it'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts