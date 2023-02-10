Rampage Jackson blasts ex-UFC rival Jon Jones: ‘He’s the dirtiest fighter ever’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion, Quinton Rampage Jackson has slammed former opponent and fellow former 205lbs champion, Jon Jones – labelling the incoming heavyweight championship challenger as the dirtiest fighter of all-time.

Rampage, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion under the UFC banner, headlined UFC 135 back in 2011 against Jones, eventually suffering a fourth round rear-naked choke in their undisputed title fight.

Last competing professionally under the Bellator MMA banner back in December 2019, Rampage suffered a one-sided first round knockout loss to Fedor Emelianenko in Japan, and has yet to return to mixed martial arts competition since.

As for Jones, the former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion is scheduled to headline UFC 285 on March 5. in a heavyweight division debut against former interim titleholder, Ciryl Gane – as the duo vie for vacant heavyweight gold.

The outing will come as Rochester favorite, Jones’ first at the heavyweight limit in professional mixed martial arts, while it will also mark his first Octagon walk since February 2020, where he defended his light heavyweight championship in a questionable decision win over Dominick Reyes.

Rampage Jackson labels Jon Jones as the “dirtiest” fighter ever

Receiving flak from numerous opponents in the past for constantly racking up fouls against them, Jones has been criticized recently by the above-mentioned, Rampage, who labelled the former as the dirtiest fighter in mixed martial arts

“Jon Jones is a great fighter,” Rampage Jackson said during an interview with Chris Van Vliet. “Even if he was standing in this room I would say it, but he is the dirtiest fighter ever. The guy is so smart. He does the most dirtiest things.”

“If you’re doing anything good on him, he’s going to poke you in the eye,” Rampage Jackson said of Jon Jones. “If you’re advancing or doing anything good or you get the advantage, he’s going to kick your knee backwards.”