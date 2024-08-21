Jon Jones declines Tom Aspinall, says he won’t fight ‘Any more randoms’

Jon Jones remains steadfast in his apparent refusal to share the Octagon with interim gold holder, Tom Aspinall ahead of his all-but-scheduled return at UFC 309, claiming he has no plans to fight “any more randoms” ahead of a rebooked pairing with the returning, Stipe Miocic.

Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight titleholder and a current heavyweight champion, has been out of action since he featured in March of last year, winning the vacant crown in his much-anticipated heavyweight debut.

Laying waste to former interim crown holder, Ciryl Gane with a dominant opening round guillotine choke submission win, Jones is expected to take on the returning ex-champion, Miocic at UFC 309 at the penultimate flagship event of the annum at Madison Square Garden.

Jon Jones shuts down any more fights with “randoms”

However, amid links to a title unification pairing with Atherton native, Aspinall after his impending matchup against Miocic, Jones vehemently turned down the chance to face him overnight on social media, seemingly happy to call it a career following his comeback at UFC 309.

“I guess there was a video that resurfaced recently of me saying that after Stipe (Miocic), Francis (Ngannou) was the only fight I was interested in,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account. “That video was recorded well over a year ago. That was recorded before I got injured, before there was an intern (sic) champion crowned. I had already voiced that I wasn’t interested in any more randoms.”

“Now magically I’m ducking a fight that’s never been negotiated or discussed at any table that matters,” Jon Jones wrote. “Lol I’m sticking to my plans, Jon Jones jumps for no one. How many belts does one need? How many times do I have to break my own record?”