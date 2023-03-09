Jon Jones scoffs at Daniel Cormier commentary during UFC 285 win: ‘He couldn’t even pretend to smile’

Recently minted undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has scoffed at past-foe and arch-rival, Daniel Cormier’s commentary and reaction to his championship win at UFC 285 – claiming the Louisana native could not even muster up a legitimate smile following his title-winning performance.

Jones, a former undisputed light heavyweight titleholder, holds a unanimous decision win over Cormier back in 2015, and fought the ex-two-weight champion to an official ‘No Contest’ in a 2017 title unification rematch.

Headlining UFC 285 last weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada – Jon Jones managed to clinch the vacant heavyweight title with a dominant first round submission win over former interim division champion, Ciryl Gane.

Jon Jones questions Daniel Cormier’s commentary at UFC 285

The victory came as Jones’ fifth consecutively since his official ‘No Contest’ against Cormier, however, despite attempting to bury the hatchet with the latter ahead of UFC 285, Jones has now claimed that Cormier could not even manage to show a sincere smile following his title win over Gane.

“My man (Daniel Cormier) couldn’t even pretend to smile,” Jon Jones tweeted. “It was pretty funny. Asking what happened, an experience (sic) former champion and analyst suddenly not being able to identify a guillotine.”

My man couldn’t even pretend to smile, it was pretty funny. Asking what happened, an experience former champion and analyst suddenly not being able to identify a guillotine. 😌 https://t.co/dgqcqdCO34 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 9, 2023

Reacting to claims from a fan that he was “bitter” following Jones’ title win over Gane, Cormier denied the accusation brought against him, claiming he could not see what had actually happened during the finishing sequence.

“Not bitter at all, legit couldn’t see what he (Ciryl Gane) had tapped to until we saw the different camera angle,” Daniel Cormier explained. “You guys sure can create things. I really don’t care either way, I’m here to call fights only.”

In the aftermath of Jones’ championship win, the promotion released footage of commentary trio, Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, and the aforenoted, Cormier reacting live to the Endicott native’s title-clinching finish.