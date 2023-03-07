Video – Joe Rogan left shellshocked following Jon Jones’ championship win at UFC 285: ‘He got him’

The UFC have released footage from their three-man commentary booth at UFC 285 last weekend – with color-commenator Joe Rogan, as well as play-by-play lead, Jon Anik left shellshocked and gobsmacked following Jon Jones’ quickfire submission over Ciryl Gane to snatch the vacant heavyweight crown.



Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion under the Octagon banner to boot, headlined UFC 285 in his first walk in over three years last weekend, contending for vacant heavyweight spoils against former interim division champion, Gane.

Securing the vacant division crown in a stunning submission triumph, Jon Jones, who easily manhandled the French contender to the Octagon canvas – worked his way to the fence before nabbing a taut guillotine choke with just over two minutes gone in the first frame.

Sharing their reaction to the win as it played out, Rogan, Anik and former two-weight champion, Daniel Cormier – a past opponent of Endicott native, Jones, expressed their shock at the new champion’s timely submission success.

“The booth reaction when P4P king @JonnyBones (Jon Jones) cemented the win,” UFC tweeted.

The booth reaction when P4P king @JonnyBones cemented the win 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CpoSyrkEfN — UFC (@ufc) March 7, 2023

Off the back of his spectacular submission victory, Jones subsequently leapfrogged both featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, and lightweight kingpin, Islam Makhachev in the pound-for-pound pile – taking the summit top-spot.

Jon Jones expected to fight former champion Stipe Miocic next

In his first expected title defense later this year, Jones, a former Jackson-Wink MMA staple, is widely anticipated to welcome former two-time heavyweight best, Stipe Miocic back to the Octagon for the first time in two years – atop UFC 290 in July during International Fight Week – in what promises to be a blockbuster showdown.

Scoring five consecutive victories with his submission win over Gane last Saturday, Jones had racked up three successful title defenses over Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, and Dominick Reyes during his second reign as light heavyweight titleholder.