Jon Jones shares cryptic post about Alex Pereira fight as UFC star urges Dana White to book clash

ByRoss Markey
Jon Jones shares cryptic post about Alex Pereira fight as UFC star urges Dana White to book clash

Current heavyweight champion, Jon Jones appears to have had his head turned by a potential super fight against current light heavyweight kingpin, Alex Pereira — sharing a picture of the Brazilian’s recent quotes in which he urged UFC CEO, Dana White to book them in a massive pairing next.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion and a current heavyweight gold holder, has been heavily linked in the last 18 months in a title unification clash with current interim titleholder, Tom Aspinall, however, a pairing has yet to come to fruition.

UFC star Jon Jones releases underwhelming announcement as fans reacts to latest news

And sidelined since last November, Rochester native, Jones most recently headlined UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, securing an eventual third round spinning back-kick to the body stoppage over former champion, Stipe Miocic in his native New York City.

READ MORE:  Top 5: Best Khamzat Chimaev Victories in the UFC - Countdown Ahead of Title Match

Jon Jones welcomes title super fight with Alex Pereira next

Himself booked to headline UFC 313 in just weeks time in a title grudge fight with current number one contender, Magomed Ankalaev — Sao Paulo knockout ace, Pereira recently urged promotional leader, White to book him in a super fight with Jones — with the former pound-for-pound number one seemingly welcoming the pairing to boot.

gettyimages 2185189144 612x612 1

“I want Jon Jones,” Alex Pereira said recently. “It’s up to the UFC to make it happen.”

Turning in a stunning 2024 campaign, former two-weight champion, Pereira landed a staggering three consecutive successful title defenses against the trio of Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and Khalil Rountree — landing a fourth round finish over the latter of those trio most recently at UFC 307 back in October in Utah.

READ MORE:  Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez - Odds and Match Preview
Alex Pereira offers Dricus du Plessis title fight after UFC 312: 'Let's make it happen at 205lbs'
READ MORE:  Report - Anthony Smith books retirement fight at UFC Kansas City against Mingyang Zhang in April

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts