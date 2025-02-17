Jon Jones shares cryptic post about Alex Pereira fight as UFC star urges Dana White to book clash

Current heavyweight champion, Jon Jones appears to have had his head turned by a potential super fight against current light heavyweight kingpin, Alex Pereira — sharing a picture of the Brazilian’s recent quotes in which he urged UFC CEO, Dana White to book them in a massive pairing next.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion and a current heavyweight gold holder, has been heavily linked in the last 18 months in a title unification clash with current interim titleholder, Tom Aspinall, however, a pairing has yet to come to fruition.

And sidelined since last November, Rochester native, Jones most recently headlined UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, securing an eventual third round spinning back-kick to the body stoppage over former champion, Stipe Miocic in his native New York City.

Jon Jones welcomes title super fight with Alex Pereira next

Himself booked to headline UFC 313 in just weeks time in a title grudge fight with current number one contender, Magomed Ankalaev — Sao Paulo knockout ace, Pereira recently urged promotional leader, White to book him in a super fight with Jones — with the former pound-for-pound number one seemingly welcoming the pairing to boot.

“I want Jon Jones,” Alex Pereira said recently. “It’s up to the UFC to make it happen.”

Jon Jones shares an image of Alex Pereira saying that he wants to fight him 🇺🇸 🇧🇷



He appears to be moving on from the Tom Aspinall fight pic.twitter.com/df5e6MQbTS — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) February 15, 2025

Turning in a stunning 2024 campaign, former two-weight champion, Pereira landed a staggering three consecutive successful title defenses against the trio of Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and Khalil Rountree — landing a fourth round finish over the latter of those trio most recently at UFC 307 back in October in Utah.