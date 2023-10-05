Slated to make his own return to the Octagon at UFC 295 next month, undisputed heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has offered some praise and encouragement to former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor – claiming the Dubliner is looking “smooth” in new sparring footage released ahead of his 2024 combat sports comeback.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion, is slated to make his return at UFC 295 next month at Madison Square Garden, taking on former two-time division champion, Stipe Miocic in the pair’s long awaited heavyweight championship battle.

Returning triumphantly following a three-year Octagon lay-off back in March, Endicott native, Jones turned in a wholly dominant first round guillotine choke submission win over former interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane to snatch the vacant divisional crown.

As for McGregor, the 35-year-old striker has been sidelined from the Octagon since fracturing his left tibia and fibula against Dustin Poirier back in July 2021, however, has been pegged to finally make his highly-anticipated comeback in the early months of next year – potentially at a targeted April UFC 300 card.

Providing an important update on his fighting future, McGregor appears to have once again entered the anti-doping testing pool of USADA, all whilst promising a one-sided win over expected return opponent, Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) appears to have finally entered the USADA testing pool once again, ahead of a UFC return in the new year.https://t.co/kgZ97zS8k8 — LowKickMMA.com (@LowKick_MMA) October 5, 2023

“Find my targets,” Conor McGregor posted on his official Instagram account. “Hit them. F*ck the consequences. You’re going down. This is fighting. Sparring day with slick @grozdevnikolay. Always a banger of a spar with the slick fella. Submitted my stuff to (Jeff) Novitsky. Ball rolling (football emoji) see you soon you little light work b*tch.”

Jon Jones heaps praise on UFC star, Conor McGregor ahead of return

And in the comments of the sparring footage posted on his social media, the above-noted, Jones wrote “McGregor looking smooth with it” – appearing to compliment the striking ability of the former two-weightclass champion.

Can Conor McGregor prevail in his return to the UFC?