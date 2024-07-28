Jon Jones makes ominous comment on Tom Aspinall’s title win

Forever linked with a title unification fight with Tom Aspinall – Jon Jones only drew further links to a showdown with the heavyweight star next, sharing his reaction to the Brit’s huge knockout win over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 overnight.

Aspinall, the current interim titleholder at the heavyweight limit, returned to action overnight in his native Manchester, landing a stunning opening round knockout win over Blaydes just a minute into the opening round of their rematch fight.

And expected to serve as a backup fighter to Jones’ return against former two-time heavyweight gold holder, Stipe Miocic later this year at UFC 309 – Aspinall boldly claimed the Rochester veteran was hoping for his demise overnight at the Co-op Live Arena.

“Jon’s (Jones) the undisputed champion, but I’m the best in the world, if that makes any sense,” Tom Aspinall told assembled media after UFC 304. “We know what Jon’s doing, Jon was there, crossing how fingers and toes tonight hoping I’d lose to Curtis (Blaydes).”

“Let’s not bullsh*t about it – he posted about it loads anyway that I’m going to lose to him,” Tom Aspinall explained. “That didn’t happen, so that’s the fight I want next.”

Jon Jones offers cryptic reaction to Tom Aspinall’s win at UFC 304

And sharing his reaction to the Atherton native’s win at UFC 304, Jones – albeit cryptically appeared to welcome the chance to take on the interim champion in the near future.

“Supply and demand at its finest,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account. “I love it.”

Expected to return later this year in November, former pound-for-pound number one, Jones has been heavily tied to a battle with the above-mentioned, Miocic in the main event of UFC 309 in Madison Square Garden.

