Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall - "Scrap the Stipe fight!" Advocates Derek Brunson

Off the back of his stunning first round knockout win over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 overnight to successfully defend his interim heavyweight crown, fans, pundits, and fellow fighters have campaigned for Tom Aspinall to replace Stipe Miocic in a return at UFC 309 later this year against fellow gold holder, Jon Jones.

Aspinall, who returned to his native Manchester overnight at the Co-op Live Arena, managed to successfully defend his interim heavyweight crown in spectacular fashion – taking on perennial challenger, Blaydes in a title rematch.

And avenging his 2022 loss to Blaydes, Aspinall laid out the veteran contender inside just a minute – courtesy of a gutsy overhand right strike, sending the former to the canvas before swarming with ground strikes for a technical knockout stoppage.

Welcoming the chance to take on Rochester veteran, Jones next in a title unification matchup, Aspinall has received backing from a host of fighters – including promotional alum, Derek Brunson to “replace” Ohio veteran, Miocic and compete at Madison Square Garden again this year.

“Jon Jones v. Tom Aspinall is a must, scrap the Stipe fight! I speak for everyone,” Derek Brunson posted on his official X account.

Tom Aspinall calls for title fight with Jon Jones next

Sharing his thoughts on the state of affairs at heavyweight, Aspinall claimed Jones was likely praying to the mixed martial arts Gods for a Blaydes victory in the United Kingdom.

“Jon’s (Jones) the undisputed champion, but I’m the best in the world, if that makes any sense,” Tom Aspinall told assembled media after UFC 304. “We know what Jon’s doing, Jon was there, crossing how fingers and toes tonight hoping I’d lose to Curtis (Blaydes).”

“Let’s not bullsh*t about it – he posted about it loads anyway that I’m going to lose to him,” Tom Aspinall explained. “That didn’t happen, so that’s the fight I want next.”

