UFC star Jon Jones casts doubt on fighting future, reveals he’s ‘done’ in cryptic message

Current heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has once more cast doubt on his immediate fighting future in the UFC — claiming this week during his trip to Asia that he is “done” with competition once more.

Jones, who currently holds a portion of the heavyweight crown, has been heavily linked since last November with a title unification clash against current interim gold holder, Tom Aspinall.

And yet to fight since that month, the Rochester native headlined UFC 309 in a title fight with Stipe Miocic, finishing the returning former champion with a third round knockout at Madison Square Garden.

Remaining coy on his fighting future — and particularly a grudge fight with current interim champion, Aspinall in the future, Jones denied accusations of “ducking” a pairing with the British favorite earlier this month, too.

Jon Jones claims he’s “done” with fighting once again

“I’ve got people in the chat calling me a duck,” Jon Jones said in a recent Instagram Live video. “Meanwhile, I’m living my absolute best life. I don’t know if it’s considered ducking when you’re living good. I don’t think it works like that.”

And this week to boot, the former pound-for-pound number one claimed he was now “done” with fighting — and how the UFC already knows of his plans. To boot, he explained how he was surprised the organization has yet to disclose those fans publicly.