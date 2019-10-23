Jon Jones Calls Francis Ngannou Fight ‘Inevitable’

Spread the word!













Jon Jones is looking for more than a title defense next — he is aiming for a super fight.

Talk of who Jones will face next has increased, especially after Dominick Reyes cemented his place as the ideal next challenger. “The Devastator” TKO’d Chris Weidman in a first-round victory at UFC Boston last week and called out “Bones” following the win.

However, it’s not really a fight that excites Jones as he feels he has nothing to gain from beating Reyes — much like his last two opponents in Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos. Instead, he wants a fight that will mean something:

“Really not sure when I’ll be fighting next,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “Feel like I have nothing to gain by beating Dominick. I’ve actually felt that way about my last two opponents. I want a super fight.

“Had a chip on my shoulder against [Alexander Gustafsson]. Fighting Smith, Santos, Dominick? I’m having a hard time event talking sh*t to this last dude. They all say the same lame sh*t. I want a fight to be excited about.”

There is a particular intrigue in Jones moving up to heavyweight and facing some of the harder-hitters in the sport. When asked by a fan if Francis Ngannou — arguably the most dangerous knockout artist today — was something that could happen, Jones responded:

“I feel like that fight is inevitable,” he wrote.

Jones has previewed a fight with “The Predator” before. And while he admits he would have to fight smart in that fight given Ngannou’s power, he feels he would still come away with the victory:

“Francis, no doubt, I would look to fight him smart,” Jones said back in June. “Watch out for those power shots and ultimately get the fight to the ground, where I feel like I’d have the advantage. Don’t start trash with me and Francis. I shouldn’t have said his name, I actually like the guy.”

