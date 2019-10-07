Jon Jones Breaks Silence After Israel Adesanya’s UFC 243 Win

Spread the word!













Jon Jones has finally said something about Israel Adesanya becoming the middleweight champion.

Adesanya, of course, knocked out Robert Whittaker in the second round at UFC 243 to become the undisputed champion. However, to some people’s surprise, he called out Paulo Costa, not Jon Jones, as many expected. Especially given how much the two of them said to each other leading up to the fight.

By the time this kid gets his confidence together I’ll probably already be in the heavyweight division. I don’t need to wait till 2021 to start believing in myself https://t.co/PE16eSVl9i — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 7, 2019

“By the time this kid gets his confidence together I’ll probably already be in the heavyweight division. I don’t need to wait till 2021 to start believing in myself,” Jon Jones said.

Of course, the light heavyweight champion is referencing Adesanya’s comments saying he will fight Jones in 2021.

“(Jon Jones) is definitely a boss in that game I want to play against,” Adesanya told The Mac Life. “Raiders Stadium, in Las Vegas, that’s were it’s going to happen. I decided in July, when I was in Vegas.

“The middleweight division is getting stacked right now. Costa, I got to take care of, and a few others. I’m saying 2021… probably early.”

The beef between the two fighters seems real enough that a fight could very well happen. Jones would no doubt have the size advantage, but Adesanya is confident that his speed and striking would be enough to defeat the light heavyweight champion.

Whether or not they actually ever fight will be determined. Both fighters have called for it and UFC president Dana White has seemed interested in it, as well. The only thing going against Adesanya is the timeframe as Jones does not want to wait until 2021 as he says he will be a heavyweight by then.

Do you think we will ever see Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya fight? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!