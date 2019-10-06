Israel Adesanya TKOs Robert Whittaker – UFC 243 Highlights

Spread the word!













We have a new undisputed middleweight champion in Israel Adesanya.

“The Last Stylebender” shocked the world when he knocked out Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 243 to unify the titles. But it wasn’t a shock because of the result — it was more so because of how easy the contest was for him.

After dropping “The Reaper” towards the end of the first round, Adesanya would do it again in the second and this time, Whittaker wasn’t saved by the bell. Adesanya would land follow-up strikes before referee Marc Goddard called an end to the fight.

You can watch the highlights below:

BIG DRAMA IN MELBOURNE #UFC243@stylebender knocks Whittaker down at the horn in Round 1 pic.twitter.com/jO6csHP5A6 October 6, 2019

Israel Adesanya is the UFC Middleweight champion! He’s knocked out Aussie Robert Whittaker in the 2nd Round! 😱 #UFC243



🎥 @ufc pic.twitter.com/boNOGyccov — TAB (@tabcomau) October 6, 2019

What did you think of Adesanya’s performance? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!