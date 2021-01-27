Jairzinho Rozenstruik is a fan of Jon Jones moving up to heavyweight.

Jones is set to make his highly-anticipated heavyweight debut later this year after finally vacating his light heavyweight crown last year.

Although there is no word on who his first opponent would be, there is an expectation that he will face the winner of the upcoming Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou title fight which takes place at UFC 260 on March 27.

And Rozenstruik is notably excited by his arrival and is viewing it as motivation for himself.

“It’s exciting and it’s a big motivation Jon Jones in the heavyweight division,” Rozenstruik told MMA Junkie. “Because you know, that guy is one of the best and he’s going to come in and try to do his thing. You as a fighter in the heavyweight division train hard and you have to make sure that if you get that fight, you win.

“You don’t want to go in there and do something crazy and lose the fight. You want to go in there and win, it doesn’t matter what it takes. For me, it’s a big motivation.”

For now, Rozenstruik is set to face promising prospect Ciryl Gane on March 13 and continue to stake a claim for a first title shot.

However, he hopes he eventually crosses paths with Jones in the future especially as he views the latter as the greatest of all time.

“Yeah, that would be nice,” Rozenstruik added. “I mean, he’s the greatest of all-time. Everyone wants to fight the greatest of all time and see where you’re at in your career.

“If you get that fight you’re going to be even more motivated, and yeah, you would be working harder for what’s coming. Jon Jones is one of the best, but that doesn’t mean that you want to lose against Jon Jones. You want to win against the best. To be the best, you have to beat the best.”

Who would you take in a potential Jones vs. Rozenstruik matchup?