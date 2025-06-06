Jon Jones Throws UFC Under the Bus as Tom Aspinall Showdown Implodes – Blames the UFC and Deflects Responsibility

The Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall heavyweight saga has turned into the UFC’s most persistent soap opera, and Jon Jones is working overtime to make sure the blame lands anywhere but at his own feet. On social media, Jones has expertly sidestepped any hint of responsibility for the collapsed fight, instead tossing the hot potato to the UFC, the rest of the division, and, naturally, anyone but himself.

Jon Jones Sparks Controversy – UFC Blamed as Tom Aspinall Mega-Fight Melts Down

When it comes to the stalled fight, Jones insists he’s not the problem. “It sucks to see the rest of the division get slowed down like this, but that has nothing to do with me. I don’t pull the strings,” he posted, painting himself as the innocent bystander who just happens to be sitting on the belt while the rest of the division waits. He’s even bragged about not training since his last fight, and says the UFC prefers him as champion over Aspinall.

“I spoke to the UFC a long time ago about what my future plans were. I haven’t really worked out since my last fight in New York City. Honestly, I believe it’s been in the UFC’s best interest to keep presenting me as the company’s champion—not Tom. I’ve just been playing the role of the company man by doing nothing at all… and holding the position. And truthfully, it’s been incredibly lucrative. I’ve made more money off of Tom being the interim champ than Tom has himself. It sucks to see the rest of the division get slowed down like this, but that has nothing to do with me. I don’t pull the strings.“

Here’s where things stand: Tom Aspinall, the interim champ, has been stuck in holding pattern since flattening Sergei Pavlovich in late 2023. UFC heavyweight champ Jon Jones, after a year out with injury, returned to beat Stipe Miocic, then promptly vanished from the unification conversation. While fans and UFC execs have begged for a Jones-Aspinall clash, Jones has been busy with everything except fighting – dabbling in reality TV, collecting presidential trinkets, and, by his own account, raking in cash simply by “doing nothing at all… and holding the position.”

Online, Jon Jones has made a sport of downplaying Aspinall’s existence. He’s called Aspinall “no threat to me whatsoever” and suggested the Brit should focus on being the best heavyweight of his own era.

“No, honestly, I wish Tommy no ill will. He is no threat to me whatsoever, he should start with just trying to be the best heavyweight of all time, that goal would be plenty. My career is on a completely different planet if we’re being honest. I really don’t hate on other fighters, i’m usually just responding to their envy.”

The UFC claims negotiations are ongoing, with Dana White promising the fight will eventually happen. But with Jon Jones dropping hints about retirement and Tom Aspinall openly doubting the champ’s return, fans are starting to wonder if this is just Jones’s way of making a slow, lucrative exit. In the end, Jones is playing the blame game with a straight face, dodging responsibility for the logjam while taking swipes at Aspinall’s credentials.