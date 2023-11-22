Jon Jones current betting favorite to headline monumental UFC 300 event in title fight comeback

Current heavyweight champion and former pound-for-pound number one, Jon Jones is closing as a current betting favorite to take main event honors at UFC 300 in April of next year – in a potential title defense against former champion, Stipe Miocic, following the cancellation of their booked bout earlier this month.

Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight champion and current heavyweight titleholder, has been sidelined since he took main event honors at UFC 285 back in March, landing the vacant divisional crown with a first round guillotine choke submission win over former interim champion, Ciryl Gane.

Slated to headline UFC 295 earlier this month at Madison Square Garden, Endicott native, Jon Jones was forced from the main event return against former two-time champion, Miocic, after suffering a pectoral tendon tear ahead of ‘The Big Apple’ card.

And as a result, an interim title was introduced to the division once more, with British heavyweight, Tom Aspinall scoring a thunderous opening round KO win over Sergei Pavlovich to secure the title.

Jon Jones betting favorite to headline UFC 300

Expected to remain sidelined until potentially the summer of next year at the earliest, Jon Jones, who is earmarked to fight Ohio native, Miocic next, is still the current most likely fighter to headline a UFC 300 flagship event in April, drawing betting odds at +130 to feature in a main event bout.

Websites and markets are still offering odds on who will headline UFC 300 next year, ahead of confirmation of a main event bout – including the Fanduel sportsbook app in New York, following Jon Jones’ cancelled homecoming on the East Coast.

Another potential candidate to headline UFC 300 in April is former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor – who has an earmarked welterweight fight with former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler awaiting him on his return to the Octagon.

Staking his claim for a return to active competition for the first time since he featured back in July 2021 – suffering a gruesome left tibia and fibula fracture against former interim champion, Dustin Poirier, McGregor is available at +220 to take main event honors in April at UFC 300 – despite reports claiming a summer comeback is more likely for the Dublin striker.

Slightly behind McGregor in the betting lines to headline UFC 300 comes former two-time middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, who has stressed his desire to remain sidelined until 2027, drawing odds of +225 to headline the April card, following his stunning title fight loss to Sean Strickland back in September of this year.

Categorically ruled from a return to mixed martial arts competition at UFC 300 in April, inaugural bantamweight gold holder, Ronda Rousey is available to wager on to take main event honors at the monumental event despite denials of a return from Dana White, with odds of +2,000 up for grabs currently.

Former undisputed lightweight champion and promotional Hall of Fame inductee, Khabib Nurmagomedov has ruled out a comeback to the sport following his 2020 retirement, however, is still available at +1,800 to headline UFC 300 next year, with fans clamouring for one final fight from the Russian grappling supremo.

