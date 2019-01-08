Jon Jones Balloons To Near-Record Favorite Over Anthony Smith

This week, Jon Jones opened as a sizable favorite over expected UFC 235 opponent Anthony Smith.

“Bones” was a -500 favorite over +350 underdog Smith according to BestFightOdds. But another respected betting outlet is seeing Jones’ next bout much differently. MMA Oddsbreaker’s Nick Kalikas set Jones at an opening line of -1300, requiring a bet of 1300 dollars to win 100 dollars on Jones.

Kalikas explained his reasoning for setting the odds for Jones at such astronomical heights. Jones just doesn’t have any weaknesses Smith can easily capitalize upon, according to his report:

“Anthony Smith has been sensational since moving up to 205 pounds, showcasing impressive power, speed and submission skills, but unlike his three previous opponents, Jon Jones doesn’t seem to have any weaknesses Smith can exploit. Smith and Jones are the same height, but Jones has eight inches in reach on him and Jones is the better wrestling and ground fighter while possession a strong chin.

“Smith may have Jones in pure punching power, but Jones’ exceptional use of range could take that advantage away. Smith has been vulnerable to superior ground fighters in the past and that is probably the easiest path to victory here for Jones, who is going to open as a massive betting favorite.”

Betting outlets 5Dimes and Sportbet have Jones as -800 and -755 favorites, respectively. That puts them in between the low BestFightOdds line and the high MMA Oddsbreakers’ number. That number is so high, in fact, that TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter reported the line was the highest for a championship bout since Rousey vs. Bethe Correia:

Jon Jones opens as a -1300 favourite against Anthony Smith.



I believe this is the highest opening line for a championship bout since Ronda Rousey vs Bethe Correia (-1500) https://t.co/1dFiefXiKw — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 8, 2019

It’s tough to argue that Jones should hold the edge in most major categories of fighting in this match-up. Smith has looked dominant in his move up to light heavyweight. The competition was much less difficult that the challenge MMA’s arguable GOAT will provide, however.

If you still have faith in “Lionheart” to get the job done, well, you can make some serious cash betting on him according to these odds.