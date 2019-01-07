Jon Jones Opens As Monster Favorite Over Anthony Smith

In the wee hours of the morning yesterday, Dana White confirmed that Jon Jones would make the first title defense of his new reign against Anthony Smith.

“Bones” is tentatively set to take on “Lionheart” in the main event of March 2’s UFC 235. He’ll have to get licensed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) first, however. Jones’ recent atypical finding on a number of USADA drug tests will supposedly be reviewed by the commission at their January 29 hearing.

If he can get licensed, the rivalry that has been budding since he and Smith had a back-and-forth after Jones’ UFC 232 win over Alexander Gustafsson would become official. Of course, there’s always uncertainty when it comes to Jones’ fights. For now, he’s rumored to fight ‘Lionheart.’

And not surprisingly, he’s a massive favorite when he does. According to BestFightOdds on Twitter, Jones is already a massive -500 favorite to defeat +350 underdog Smith:

UFC 235: Anthony Smith (+350) vs. Jon Jones (-500) https://t.co/89OCmaAsTV @lionheartsmith — BestFightOdds (@BestFightOdds) January 7, 2019

Smith has definitely had the best year of any light heavyweight, scoring stoppage wins over Rashad Evans, Shogun Rua, and Volkan Oezdemir. But those wins may pale in comparison to the challenge Jones presents. It’s a challenge no light heavyweight in UFC history has been able to topple.

Smith can take out nearly anyone at anytime; that much is true. But to stop Jones like he has so many other fighters during his recent run is a truly momentous task. For that reason, it’s hardly a surprise Smith is a sizable underdog.

Will you be placing a wager on ‘Lionheart,’ or are the odds just not good enough to gamble?