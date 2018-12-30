Jon Jones Apologizes To Reporter He ‘Disrespected’ During Press Conference

Jon Jones is back at the top of the MMA world after he dominated Alexander Gustafsson (watch it here) in the main event of last night’s (Sat., December 29, 2018) UFC 232 from The Forum in Inglewood, California. It’s apparently time Jones apologizes to someone he lashed out at following the win.

Order is restored, or at least in Jones’ mind, following a chaotic week leading up to his rematch with “The Mauler”. In short, Jones had some controversial positive tests that were of an amount USADA wouldn’t sanction Jones for but the NSAC couldn’t license him for. UFC 232 was moved to California and mass confusion ran unchecked in the fight game.

So Jones is happy about that, and he’s seemingly wanting to right some wrongs. According to The Las Vegas Review Journal’s Adam Hill, Jones stopped the press conference and apologized to the reporter he flamed during Thursday’s presser:

Wow. Jon Jones stops the press conference after he recognizes the female reporter he went after during Thursday's presser. "I'm so sorry for disrespecting you." — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) December 30, 2018

Jones seems much more appreciative following his title win than he was in the lead-up to his shadowed return. He did what he does best, and that’s winning fights in elite fashion. Jones has already called out Daniel Cormier and Cormier has responded.

Their trilogy fight seems like a mere formality at this point. But for now, Jones is going to enjoy his win and apologize to at least one person he feels he hurt. For the sake of MMA, let’s hope he continues both of those trends for the foreseeable future.