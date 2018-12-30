Highlights: Jon Jones Finishes Alexander Gustafsson To Reclaim Title

Jon Jones silenced his many haters – at least for now – by finishing Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., December 29, 2018) UFC 232 from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

It was a dominant showing from the once and current champion. He was never in any significant danger like he was in his first bout with Gustafsson at 2013’s UFC 165. Jones controlled the early action with his lethal low and oblique kicks and the latter portion of the fight with his wrestling.

In the end, it was Jones’ feared ground and pound that finished Gustafsson and regained his title. Watch the brutal finish here: