Daniel Cormier Responds To Jon Jones’ UFC 232 Callout

Jon Jones just called out Daniel Cormier after he finished Alexander Gustafsson (highlights here) in the main event of UFC 232. Now it’s time Cormier responds to his longtime archrival.
“DC” first reacted with a steroid-related tweet about Jones victory:
The heavyweight champion later replied to Dominick Cruz by saying if they did ‘more testing’ and neither failed he would be back at 205 pounds:
Just what ‘more testing’ means for Jones would remain to be seen. He’s already a simultaneous USADA and VADA-tested fighter. It’s still understandable as to why Cormier would want some kind of guarantee from Jones.
As we’ve seen in the rivalry between these two that dates back almost five years, anything can and will happen. “DC’s” supposed to fight Brock Lesnar, yet the trilogy match with Jones is looking better by the moment.
Which fight do you want to see?