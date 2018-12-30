Video: Jon Jones Calls Out Daniel Cormier At UFC 232

Jon Jones is back once again after he finished Alexander Gustafsson (watch highlights here) in the main event of last night’s (Sat., December 29, 2018) UFC 232 from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

After a week of all-out chaos involving Jones’ adverse USADA drug tests, “Bones” went a long way to silence his critics. He finished the man who took him to the limit in their fateful first fight over five years ago. And he made it look easy.

Now, “Bones” is back and has the title he never lost. The top choice for his next bout is trilogy fight with UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Jones has beaten the onetime champ champ twice before, but the second result carries the shadow of Jones’ steroid-related suspension. Regardless, that’s the only fight to make, and even though Jones said he wouldn’t meet DC at heavyweight, he called him out after the fight:

“I know there’s a guy who’s been callin’ himself champ champ. I mean, what guy just gives up his belt because somebody else made it home. Daddy’s home, DC.”

Indeed he is home, but for how long remains to be seen.

Cormier relinquished the light heavyweight title the day before UFC 232 rather than be stripped. He’s rumored to fight former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar for the title before retiring in early 2019.

But a trilogy fight against his greatest rival could be too much to pass up. It’s the fight the fans will most likely want as well.