Jon Jones reveals plans for 2 more fights with the UFC: ‘I wanna try and make as much money as possible’

Amid links to a potential retirement following his UFC 309 win last month, Jon Jones has claimed he plans to compete not just once more in the Octagon — but potentially twice more, with the view to earning as much money as possible before hanging up his gloves.

Headlining the promotion’s return to Madison Square Garden last month, Rochester native, Jones successfully defended a heavyweight title in a dominant win over the returning, Stipe Miocic, sending the former two-time champion into his own retirement with a blistering spinning back-kick knockout win in the third round.

And linked heavily throughout the year with a potential future title unification pairing with current interim heavyweight titleholder, Tom Aspinall — which has been given the greenlight by UFC boss, Dana White, Jones claimed he wanted to receive “f*ck you” money in order to compete again.

Jon Jones reveals plans to fight twice more before ending UFC career

However, over the course of the weekend, former pound-for-pound number one, Jones claimed he would likely feature twice more in the Octagon — including a rumored fight with Aspinall, in order to earn himself financial freedom.

“I’m 37 years old, but I feel young in spirit,” Jon Jones said during an interview with Alex Gonzalez. “I’m still competing at a really high level. I’m still able to do physical things that I used to be able to do, like weightlifting, swimming, and running, all the things I used to be able to do. I actually feel I’m becoming a better athlete.”

“Age is just a number,” Jon Jones explained. “And I feel like when you keep a positive attitude and take care of your body, take care of yourself, you can stay young for a long time. Within the next five years I wanna win one more fight,” he said. “Maybe even two more fights, and try and make as much money as possible in the UFC.”