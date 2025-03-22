Kevin Holland snaps skid with decision win over Gunnar Nelson – UFC London Highlights

Perennial contender, Kevin Holland is back to winning-ways for the first time since last summer, taking home a hard-fought unanimous decision win over veteran grappling ace, Gunnar Nelson in the Icelandic star’s return tonight on the main card of UFC London.

Holland, a former ranked contender at the middleweight limit, had suffered a pair of stoppage losses against both Roman Dolidze, and Reiner de Ridder since last October, having previously turned in a submission win of his own against Michal Oleksiejczuk.

And surviving some intense grappling scrambles in the opening round, Holland would then drop Nelson with just seconds remaining in the first round — sending the Icelandic veteran to the canvas and almost force a stoppage with just moments remaining.

In the latter rounds, Holland would emerge with victories on the judge’s scorecards, riding out a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) triumph.

Below, catch the highlights from Kevin Holland’s decision win over Gunnar Nelson