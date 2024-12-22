UFC ace Jon Jones laments not chasing law enforcement career: ‘I beat people up for a living’

Off the back of his most recent outing at UFC 309, heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has claimed if he had not have entered a career in combat sports, he would likely have tried his arm at a career in either the military or with law enforcement.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion, and a current heavyweight gold holder, most recently featured in the main event of UFC 309 last month, turning in a dominant third round spinning back-kick knockout win over former two-time champion, Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden.

Snapping a lengthy hiatus from the Octagon in the process, Rochester native, Jones had been sidelined since winning interim heavyweight spoils in a first round guillotine choke submission win over former gold holder, Ciryl Gane.

And lined up to potentially unify the heavyweight championships in his return to action next year, former pound-for-pound number one, Jones has been heavily linked with a pairing with British fan favorite, Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones laments skirting career in law enforcement

Revealing during a YouTube video with Alex Gonzalez he could potentially feature twice more in the Octagon, Jones also claimed that if he had never pursued a career in combat sports, he would have tried his hand at a role in law enforcement.

“If I wasn’t a fighter, you know, I was always really interested in like military, being in the military like law enforcement or military type stuff,” Jon Jones said. “Growing up, I always wanted to help people and so I went to school for criminal justice and ended up dropping out, had a kid at really young age, and now I beat people up for a living… It’s a lot different than what I would be doing.