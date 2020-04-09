Jon Anik Has ‘Major Concerns’ About UFC 249 Going Ahead

Spread the word!













UFC commentator Jon Anik admits he has major concerns about the promotion’s plans to resume its schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While every other sports league has postponed or canceled events, Dana White has been adamant about resuming the fight schedule starting with UFC 249 on April 18. That event is set to take place on tribal land in California.

White has received plenty of criticism for his plans and while Anik understands the show must go on, he still remains concerned as does his family.

“I have major concerns going through with the whole thing, my wife hasn’t looked me in the eyes in 48 hours, she wants to kill me,” Anik told Sirius XM Fight Nation (via MMA Mania). “There’s a lot of layers to it. Essentially, we’re in the business of putting on live events every week for the rest of the year and if we can get April 18 off without a hitch, we’re doing shows every weekend.”

Ideally, Anik would prefer that things were shut down at least until the start of summer. However, he is willing to be a company man and go with White’s wishes:

“Do I wish we were shutting it down though June 1st from a health and safety standpoint and a family standpoint, part of me does,” Anik added. “But my boss has determined that the show must go on and if I’m deemed an essential part of that then that’s my decision and I guess I’m gonna have to live with it.”

As things stand, it looks like we may have the regular trio of Anik, Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier calling fights. That is, if UFC 249 still goes ahead in 10 days.

What do you make of Anik’s comments?