Johnny Walker struck off UFC 311 card with big fight scrapped after ‘Bad injury’ setback

Brazilian light heavyweight contender, Johnny Walker has been ruled from a UFC 311 return next weekend against Bogdan Guskov, after suffering a “bad injury” in the run up to the pairing in Los Angeles, California.

Walker, who remains the number ten rank at the light heavyweight limit, has been out of action since June of last year, dropping a stunning first round knockout loss to former title challenger, Volkan Oezdemir in Abu Dhabi.

The loss came as Brazil native, Walker’s second of the annum, following a year-start stoppage loss to current number one contender, Magomed Ankalaev in their headliner rematch at the UFC Apex facility.

Johnny Walker ruled from UFC 311 return after suffering “bad injury”

And scheduled to return at the Intuit Dome next weekend for UFC 311, Walker was tasked with taking on the emerging number thirteen ranked contender, Guskov in California, however, a “bad injury” has forced the Brazilian from the event.

“I’m devastated,” Johnny Walker said in a video posted on his official social media. “A lot of hard work I put in a few months, trained a lot, and I really want to come back and do the show for you, but not this time. I wish Bogdan (Guskov) good luck, hopefully he can find an opponent because he probably put a lot of hard work as well, so hopefully he can find a replacement very soon.”

“I know this is not good news, but I have to make a right decision and accept this and recover, come back strong because now,” Johnny Walker explained. “Everybody knows I’m a dad now, Caio is my little baby, I have to fight for them, for my family, and I have to put myself in the best position for come back strong and all, take step by step. Sorry guys, but I’ll be back stronger, heal as quick as I can and come back to put the show on again.”

Without a win since 2023, former top-challenger, Walker’s most recent win came in the form of a unanimous decision victory over former title challenger, Anthony Smith in North Carolina.