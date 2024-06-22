Johnny Walker folded with brutal first round KO by Volkan Oezdemir – UFC Saudi Arabia Highlights

Brazilian light heavyweight contender, Johnny Walker has succumbed to strikes for the second time in as many fights tonight in the main card opener of UFC Saudi Arabia — dropping a first round KO defeat to former title challenger, Volkan Oezdemir in Riyadh.

Walker, the current number seven ranked light heavyweight challenger, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC Vegas 84 back in January, dropping a second round knockout loss to former title chaser, Magomed Ankalaev in the pair’s immediate rematch.

And dropping a stunning knockout loss to Switzerland striker, Oezdemir tonight in Saudi Arabia, perennial contender, Walker managed to survive an initial barrage against the Fribourg native — before he was then dropped for a second time at the fence, and then rendered unconscious with a slew of strikes at the fence.

Below, catch the highlights from Volkan Oezdemir’s win over Johnny Walker at UFC Saudi Arabia