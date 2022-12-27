Johnny Walker believes “it was good for the UFC” that Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev ended in a draw

Johnny Walker didn’t find himself entertained by the Blachowicz and Ankalaev fight, so he was happy to see it end in a draw.

Earlier this month, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight belt, but the contest ended in a controversial draw, which had many fans and media members outraged. But, Johnny Walker doesn’t seem to share the same sentiment as he believes the fight was dull and neither the UFC nor the fans want a boring champion.

Walker elaborated on his thoughts in an interview with Ag Fight.

“I think it’s really good that it all went down like that. The fight between Blachowicz and Ankalaev was kind of dull. Not only the UFC, but the fans were also happy about this draw. They don’t want a boring champion, a guy who only wins by decision. People like seeing knockouts and submissions.” (H/T BloodyElbow)

Johnny Walker believes a title fight between “thrilling fighters” is better for the fans and the UFC

With the 205-pound belt still vacant, UFC announced that the former champ, Glover Teixeira will get an opportunity to reclaim his belt against rising contender, Jamahal Hill at UFC 283. Johnny Walker seems to be all-in on this title fight as he believes both guys are championship material.

“People like seeing a guy giving his all to try and finish a fight in the last second,” Walker said. “I think it was good for the UFC and the fans that we now have a title fight between Glover and Jamahal. Those are thrilling fighters. Everybody wants to see them fight. People know they will give their best to finish a fight. That’s what people like to see.”

On the very same card, Johnny Walker will take on the ever-dangerous Paul Craig in the hopes of climbing his way back into the top 10 of the Light Heavyweight division.