Johnny Walker Is The Future At 205, But Let’s Slow Down For Now

Last night’s (Sat., February 2, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 2 from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil, was an under-the-radar card full of some of the best mixed martial arts (MMA) action in months. Going forward, we may learn that the biggest takeaway was the rise of light heavyweight prospect Johnny Walker.

There was, of course, Jose Aldo’s thrilling stoppage of Renato Moicano and Marlon Moraes’ first-round submission of Raphael Assuncao. There was Charles Oliveira’s record-extending anaconda choke submission of David Teymur. But no finish on the finish-laden main card had quite the raw, visceral appeal as Walker’s.

The towering 26-year-old finished Justin Ledet with a brutal combination almost never seen at the highest levels of MMA in the Octagon. He very nearly spoiled that, too, when he almost hit a downed Ledet with a head-scratching illegal soccer kick. Thankfully the kick didn’t land, however, and we’re still discussing Walker’s almost inevitable fast track to the light heavyweight elite.

Light Heavyweight’s Next Big Thing?

Getting this out of the way, I truly believe he’ll get there. And he could get there a lot sooner than perhaps he should. Despite the hyperbolic musings of UFC commentator (or is it mouthpiece?) Dan Hardy after UFC Fortaleza, light heavyweight is not ‘more stacked than ever.’ Quite the opposite, in fact. Anthony Smith is a great challenger for dominant champion Jon Jones. They’ll fight at March 2’s UFC 235. But if ‘Bones’ wins as the odds would overwhelmingly state, who’s next?

There isn’t really a name that comes to mind. Not one that could truly challenge Jones, at least.

So Walker, along with maybe a young, under-the-radar competitor named Dominick Reyes, is the main young threat to rise up to a title shot. Yet while Walker undoubtedly possesses some of the scariest skills we’ve seen in a light heavyweight for some time, there’s also cause to slow down on his rapid rise as well. First, his two UFC wins lasted a grand total of two minutes and 12 seconds. While that’s awesome for getting onto highlight reels, it shows nothing about how he responds to deep water against the best.

He could very well be champion one day, and his goal is clearly to do just that. He just has to show what he can do when tested.

Walker Is Realistic Himself

The six-foot-six knockout artist essentailly admitted both of those things after his win last night. Walker told the media via MMAjunkie that while he was coming to be champion, he had yet to show much due to his UFC fights lasting less than a round each:

“I think now people will pay attention. I’m coming. I’m coming to be a champion. I have shown nothing. I have so many things to show, I hope next time, maybe two rounds.”

In order to prove that, Walker wants to fight as often as he can. He’s ready to go again after only 15 seconds of work in Brazil, and wants to fight up to six or seven times this year:

“I want to fight again tonight if I can,” Walker said. “This year I want to break my record (for most fights in a year) and have six, seven fights or more. I want to fight next week, next month. I am ready.”

If you thought that sounds like Jones’ meteoric early-career rise, you’re right. Jones fought often during his emergence, and he put together arguably the most impressive run of any light heavyweight when he beat five former champions from March 2011-September 2012. Walker obviously has a lot of work to even get close to that status, but he has the size, talent, and power to do it.

Jones Comparisons

There are parallels to Jones. He’s tall, lanky, and seems to possess the multiple angles of striking “Bones” uses to great effect in the Octagon. Unlike Jones, he hasn’t yet had to show his wrestling and/or grappling skills. Eventually he will, and he could be quite deficient compared to the champion in those areas. What he has that ‘Bones’ does not, however, is that otherwordly knockout power manifesting in out-of-nowhere strikes like spinning backfists and elbows.

So the future is extremely bright for Walker. He could also fight up at heavyweight, which, in this era of so-called ‘superfights’ and division switching, can only help his marketability. Until he’s truly tested by a top 205-pound fighter who can take away his strengths, we won’t know how high he can really rise.

It’s on him to show us. Even Walker himself admits that. And it’s going to be a wild, fun ride no matter which way it plays out.