Highlights: Jose Aldo Destroys Renato Moicano In Brazil

Jose Aldo is still a very bad man.

He reminded everyone exactly that tonight (Sat. February 2, 2019) in Fortaleza, Brazil. Aldo defeated Renato Moicano in their co-main event meeting at UFC on ESPN+ 2. Aldo and Moicano engaged in a bit of a feeling out process in the first round. However, Moicano looked to be landing the better of the shots.

The second round was a completely different story. Aldo came out aggressive, finding a home for his body strikes immediately. Aldo’s body attack was just too much for Moicano to take. The referee called a stop to the action in just 44 seconds. Check out the highlights here:

Aldo has now won back-to-back fights inside the Octagon. That’s Aldo’s first back-to-back win streak since 2014. The Brazilian aims to retire from mixed martial arts (MMA) this year, and hopes to fight the last two fights on his UFC deal in Brazil.

As for Moicano, this is certainly a learning experience for the 29-year-old. His defeat to Aldo snapped a two-fight win streak against names like Cub Swanson and Calvin Kattar. Despite the defeat to one of the greatest featherweights of all time, Moicano still has a very bright future at 145 pounds.