Highlights: Charles Oliveira Extends UFC Submission Record

Legendary UFC grappler Charles Oliveira had a tough challenge in front of him when he met David Teymur on the main card of tonight’s (Sat., February 2, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 2 from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil.

And the challenge became substantially harder when Teymur poked him in the eye twice at the beginning of the first. The referee took a point for the first infraction, but Oliveira was clearly impacted nonetheless. But ‘Do Bronx’ fought through like the veteran he is. He nailed Teymur with some impressive knees and punches as he pressed the pace.

In the second round, Olveira sought to finish the fight outright. He smattered Teymur with a perfect back elbow similar to Yair Rodriguez. The strike rocked him and Oliveira poured on an onslaught on a giving-up Teymur. The assault opened up the door for Oliveira to lock on a lethal anaconda choke and finish the action.

Watch Oliveira extend his UFC record for submissions here: